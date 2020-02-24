Darcey Silva of "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" Dishes On The New Season Of The Hit TLC Series

From "made in heaven" to majorly mismatched, "90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days" presents the most diverse collection of couples yet.

The self-professed lover of love, Darcey Silva, is back and continuing to test the waters with her British “James Bond,” Tom.

They hit it off on Darcey's first trip but there were also problems. Viewers continue to follow the pair as they try to resolve their differences and find out if being together forever is in their future.

