Dozens Injured After Car Plows Into Carnival Parade In Germany

Dozens Injured After Car Plows Into Carnival Parade In Germany

Dozens Injured After Car Plows Into Carnival Parade In Germany

A police spokesperson told reporters at least 30 people were injured after the car &quot;intentionally&quot; plowed into the crowd.
Germany: Car drives into crowd during Volkmarsen carnival parade

At least 15 people have been injured after a car reportedly drove into a carnival parade in Germany.
Man arrested after driving car into carnival parade in Germany, 10 hurt

Man arrested after driving car into carnival parade in Germany, 10 hurtThe incident comes less than a week after a gunman gunned down 11 people, including himself, in one...
Germany: A car crashes into a carnival parade in Volkmarsen, at least 15 people injured

