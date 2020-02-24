Dozens Injured After Car Plows Into Carnival Parade In Germany
Dozens Injured After Car Plows Into Carnival Parade In Germany
A police spokesperson told reporters at least 30 people were injured after the car "intentionally" plowed into the crowd.
