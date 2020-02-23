Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Part 8: Celebration Of Life Service For Kobe And Gianna Bryant

Part 8: Celebration Of Life Service For Kobe And Gianna Bryant

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 09:29s - Published < > Embed
Part 8: Celebration Of Life Service For Kobe And Gianna BryantThe ceremony was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Beyoncé Kicks Off Kobe Bryant's Public Memorial With Performance of His "Favorite" Song

Beyoncé is sending her love to a very close friend. During Monday's celebration of life ceremony for...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Kobe Bryant memorial: What to know as the NBA world honors a legend

Kobe and Giannis Bryant will be honored Monday (1 p.m. ET) with a celebration of life service inside...
ESPN - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Part 9: Celebration Of Life Service For Kobe And Gianna Bryant [Video]Part 9: Celebration Of Life Service For Kobe And Gianna Bryant

Michael Jordan remembers Kobe Bryant.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 12:43Published

A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Michael Jordan [Video]A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant: Michael Jordan

The Bulls legend pokes fun at himself and his ubiquitous "Crying Jordan" meme.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:33Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.