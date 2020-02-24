Phil LaMarr Breaks Down His Most Famous Character Voices

Phil LaMarr breaks down his most iconic character voices, including Hermes Conrad in ‘Futurama,’ Green Lantern in ‘Justice League,’ Ollie Williams in ‘Family Guy,’ Jack in ‘Samurai Jack,’ Virgil/Static in ‘Static Shock,’ Bolbi in ‘Jimmy Neutron,’ Aquaman in ‘Young Justice’ and many more.

Phil talks about the inspiration behind each voice and how they brought his characters to life.

'Family Guy' is back with new episodes, Sundays on FOX.