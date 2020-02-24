Part 7: Celebration Of Life Service For Kobe And Gianna Bryant
|
Rob Pelinka remembers his friend, Kobe Bryant.
Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 18:00s - Published < > Embed
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|A public memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant will be held at Staples Center on Monday in Los...
USATODAY.com - Published
|As Kobe Bryant fans gather at LA's Staples Center on Monday (Feb. 24) for The Celebration of Life for...
Billboard.com - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources