Vancleave Athletic Hall of Fame Inaugural Induction Banquet

Radiational- cooling night along with the- the vancleave community gathere- saturday evening- to recognize community athletes- across many - generations.- members of the inaugural- vancleave athletic hall of- fame were formally inducted at- a banquet at- vancleave high school.- attendees viewed mementos and - pictures of the athletic- legends, coaches and teams- selected from vancleave - and elizabeth keys high schools- from the 1930s to the - present day.- selection committee president - allen williams says the - induction brings the- accomplishments of past - vancleave athletes and teams- back in the spotlight.- - "these athletes represent a legacy- that, you know, we see a lot of- success in our current vancleav- high students, but we - wanted to make sure that they - recognize the shoulders on whic- they're standing- today."

And new coaches, athletes, and- teams will be - inducted into the hall of fame- yearly moving