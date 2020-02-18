Global  

Kane Brown Recalls Death Of Drummer In 'Velocity' Documentary

Kane Brown Recalls Death Of Drummer In 'Velocity' Documentary

Kane Brown Recalls Death Of Drummer In 'Velocity' Documentary

Kane Brown's mini-documentary "Velocity" has arrived on Amazon Music and we're breaking down everything we learned about the singer, from the shocking death of his drummer Kenny Dixon to the birth of his daughter Kingsley Rose.
