Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on 2 Counts in Sexual Assault Case

The disgraced film producer has been convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women.

The most serious of his convictions for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi could result in up to 25 years in prison.

The jury found Weinstein not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, which could have led to a life sentence.

The verdict comes after weeks of graphic testimony and five days of deliberation by the jury.

Weinstein now faces charges in Los Angeles for rape and sexual assault against two additional women.