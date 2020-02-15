Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on 2 Counts in Sexual Assault Case

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on 2 Counts in Sexual Assault Case

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:56s - Published < > Embed
Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on 2 Counts in Sexual Assault Case

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on 2 Counts in Sexual Assault Case

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on 2 Counts in Sexual Assault Case The disgraced film producer has been convicted of rape and sexual assault against two women.

The most serious of his convictions for assaulting production assistant Mimi Haleyi could result in up to 25 years in prison.

The jury found Weinstein not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, which could have led to a life sentence.

The verdict comes after weeks of graphic testimony and five days of deliberation by the jury.

Weinstein now faces charges in Los Angeles for rape and sexual assault against two additional women.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on Two Charges of Rape and Sexual Assault

BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on Two Charges of Rape and Sexual AssaultHarvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape and sexual assault, and acquitted on other counts in his...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •The AgeWales OnlineCBC.cacbs4.comCBS NewsGothamistJust JaredSBSTamworth HeraldNPR


Weinstein trial to wrap as jury begins deliberating Tuesday

The jury in Harvey Weinstein’s criminal trial is set to begin deliberating Tuesday after both sides...
CBS News - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

djradar

Sean Kernick RT @kylegriffin1: Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr. said at a news conference that the women who testified "changed the course of history in the… 2 seconds ago

lizpatterson53

Elizabeth Patterson RT @PalmerReport: Donald Trump's day so far: - Trump visits the Taj Mahal - He bankrupted the other Taj Mahal - The Dow is down 1000 point… 3 seconds ago

lamhbg611

MAGA4allNoCoup4U RT @stclairashley: Now that Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty, I’ll remind y’all that Michelle Obama called Weinstein a “wonderful hum… 3 seconds ago

emilynardini

Emily Nardini RT @UberFacts: Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal***act. He faces up to 25 years in prison. 4 seconds ago

IndeCardio

Flag Flying Patriot Well! He's already used to being humped over a walker! 😀 Harvey Weinstein found guilty of third-degree rape, crimi… https://t.co/i7Rl5YJXs1 4 seconds ago

C_McCormack_

Connor McCormack RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on 2 charges, including rape, after a trial in which 6 women testified in det… 4 seconds ago

Trinahbg30

tRiNa 🇺🇸♍🇵🇷 RT @blktechwarrior: @tariqnasheed So now that "Harvey Weinstein" was found guilty can #Oprah or #GayleKing give him one of those R.Kelly in… 5 seconds ago

UndiscoveredEq1

Undiscovered Equities RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Harvey Weinstein was just found guilty of rape, handcuffed, and taken to jail. He faces 5 to 25 years in prison, as wel… 5 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty On Two Charges [Video]Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty On Two Charges

ET Canada has all the details on disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, who was found guilty of a criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 01:20Published

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape [Video]Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape

Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of a criminal sex act and third-degree rape. The official ruling came in on Monday, February 24, according to Allure. This marks the conclusion of his weeks-long..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:38Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.