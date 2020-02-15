Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on 2 Counts in Sexual Assault Case
Harvey Weinstein
Found Guilty on 2 Counts
in Sexual Assault Case The disgraced film producer
has been convicted of
rape and sexual assault
against two women.
The most serious of his convictions
for assaulting production assistant
Mimi Haleyi could result in up to
25 years in prison.
The jury found Weinstein not guilty
on the most serious charge, predatory
sexual assault, which could have led
to a life sentence.
The verdict comes
after weeks of graphic
testimony and five days
of deliberation by the jury.
Weinstein now faces charges
in Los Angeles for rape and
sexual assault against two
additional women.