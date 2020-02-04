Global  

17-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed In Stockton

17-Year-Old Boy Shot, Killed In StocktonThe shooting happened early Sunday morning at Rose Street and Queen Avenue.
Tweets about this

FOX40

FOX40 News RT @bridgettebjorlo: Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a Stockton teenager early this morning near the intersection o… 1 day ago

bridgettebjorlo

Bridgette Bjorlo Police are searching for the person who shot and killed a Stockton teenager early this morning near the intersectio… https://t.co/Ctxfj6koxR 1 day ago

MoniNews

Monika Diaz RT @Jessmensch: Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot & killed this morning near Rose St and Queen Ave in Stockton. His mother identifies h… 2 days ago

Jessmensch

Jessica Mensch Police say a 17-year-old boy was shot & killed this morning near Rose St and Queen Ave in Stockton. His mother iden… https://t.co/XNdNDXgQNR 2 days ago

scw_news

SCW News A 17-year-old is dead as police search for answers in the City of Stockton’s 7th Homicide of 2020. The teenage vict… https://t.co/BWCPJ69VYT 2 days ago

scw_news

SCW News RT @Gabriel_Porras_: Police in #Stockton are now investigating the city’s 7th homicide of 2020. This morning, a 17-year-old was found shot… 2 days ago

Gabriel_Porras_

Gabriel Porras Police in #Stockton are now investigating the city’s 7th homicide of 2020. This morning, a 17-year-old was found sh… https://t.co/yN3XGtbXTm 2 days ago


