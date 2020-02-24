Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kirk Douglas' Foundation to Receive Majority of His $80 Million Fortune

Kirk Douglas' Foundation to Receive Majority of His $80 Million Fortune

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Kirk Douglas' Foundation to Receive Majority of His $80 Million Fortune

Kirk Douglas' Foundation to Receive Majority of His $80 Million Fortune

Kirk Douglas' Foundation to Receive Majority of His $80 Million Fortune The legendary 'Spartacus' actor died on February 5 at 103 years old.

Now, most of his wealth will go towards the Douglas Foundation.

Among the organizations it helps is the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

The Hollywood icon and his wife, Anne Beydens Douglas, started the nonprofit back in 1964.

Anne herself still serves as a trustee on the foundation, which also benefits Westwood’s Sinai Temple and The Kirk and Anne Douglas Childhood Center.

Douglas Foundation, via website Douglas Foundation, via website Douglas is survived by Anne and three sons, one of whom is Oscar-winner Michael Douglas.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Kirk Douglas Gives Majority of $61 Million Fortune to Charity, Left Nothing to Son Michael

Details from Kirk Douglas‘ will have been released. It is being reported that the late actor left...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •RIA Nov.FOXNews.comTamworth Herald


Kirk Douglas Leaves Nothing to Son Michael as He Donates Most of His $61M Fortune

In a new report, the late actor is said to be giving a big amount of his fortune to Douglas...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kirk Douglas gives his fortune to charity [Video]Kirk Douglas gives his fortune to charity

Kirk Douglas has given most of his money, $50million, to charity.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.