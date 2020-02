Supreme Court To Hear Dispute Over Philadelphia Catholic Agency That Won't Place Foster Children With Same-Sex Couples AGAINST PENN WOOD'S NINTHGRADE ACADEMY IN YEADON ANDPENN WOOD HIGH SCHOOL INLANDSDOWNE.ALSO NOW A CASE INVOLVESPHILADELPHIA'S CATHOLIC SOCIALSERVICES WILL BE HEARD BY THEU.S. SUPREME COURT.ARCHDIOCESE SAYS THEY CANDYANY FOSTER CARE PLACEMENT TOSAME SEX COUPLES, SOCIETY IOFFICIALS SAY THAT VIOLATESANTI DISCRIMINATION POLICIES."EYEWITNESS NEWS" REPORTERJOE HOLDEN'S LIVE OUTSIDE THEARCHDIOCESE WITH MORE ONTODAY'S REACTION, JOE.REPORTER: GOOD HAVE A NOON,HIGHEST COURT IN THE LANDMAKING THE ANNOUNCEMENT THISMORNING THAT IT WILL WEIGHINTO THIS DISPUTE BETWEEN THECITY OF PHILADELPHIA ANDCATHOLIC SOCIAL SERVICES.AT ODDS, IN ALL OF THIS ISCATHOLIC SOCIAL SERVICESPOLICIES NOT TO PLACE FOSTERCHILDREN WITH SAME SEX COUPLESCITING RELIGIOUS BELIEFS.THE CITY REACTED AND YANKEDITS CONTRACT WITH THE AGENCY.CITY LAWYERS ARGUE CATHOLICSOCIAL SERVICES VIOLATEDNONDISCRIMINATION POLICIES.CATHOLIC SOCIAL SERVICES ANDTHREE FOSTER MOTHERS FILEDSUIT IN FEDERAL COURT A COUPLEYEARS AGO.THE THIRD CIRCUIT AGREED THATTHE CITY'S ACTIONS WERETRIGGERED BY PERCEIVEDVIOLATIONS OFNONDISCRIMINATION POLICIES ANDAN APPEAL OF THAT RULING TOTHE SUPREME COURT WAS GRANTED.THE PANEL OF JURORS WILL HEARTHE CASE IN OCTOBER, SOMELEGAL EXPERTS BELIEVE THAT THECOURT WILL RULE AGAINST THECITY, WHILE CITY LEADERSCONTEND THAT THIS IS A VERYSIMPLE ARGUMENT.I THINK THE CITY'S LIKELYTO LOSE AND THE QUESTIONREALLY IS WILL THE DECISION BEA NARROW ONE THAT WILL TURN ONSOME OF THE FACTS IN THISPARTICULAR CASE THE WAY THECITY WENT ABOUT REMOVINGCATHOLIC SOCIAL SERVICES FROMTHE FOSTER CARE OPERATION ORWILL IT BE VERY BROAD RULINGTHAT WILL CREATE LARGECONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT OF FREEEXERCISE AT THE SUPREME COURT.LOVING ADULTS AND I'MHOPEFUL THIS SUPREME COURTWILL STILL RECOGNIZE THE FACTTHAT LOVING ADULTS ARE THEMOST IMPORTANT THING AND NOTWHO SOMEONE CHOOSE TOSS LOVEOR LIVE WITH.REPORTER: EARLIER CITYADDED THEY HAVE NOT SEEN AREDUCTIONS IN CHILDREN IN CARESO THEY HAVE NOT SEENCHALLENGES IN PLACING CHILDRENBECAUSE OF THE POSITION THATTHE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA HASTAKEN.SO, ON THIS LAWSUIT, FIRSTFILED IN FEDERAL COURT ACOUPLE YEARS AGO THERE APPEARSTO NAME A SINGLE WOMAN VERSETHE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA.WE TRACK HER DOWN AND YOU WILLHEAR FROM HER ON "EYEWITNESSNEWS" IN ONE HOUR.BUZZ FOR NOW LIVE OUTSIDEARCHDIOCESE HEADQUARTERS IN