Apple and Pear Body shapes

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
The type of body shape you have can signify what health risks you're in danger of experiencing.
Hi this is Coach Maurice with My Best Me and today we're talking about the different body shapes.

There's two different body shapes and it's important that you understand so you'll know where you fit in.

If most female they gain their weight below the waistline we refer to that as the pear shape.

Most men gain their weight in the midsection and that's the apple shape.

This is where the danger is.

This is where heart disease, diabetes, blood pressure, cholesterol develops.

When you gain it in the midsection, most of the problems develops when you go to bed at night because when you lay down, gravity develops, so if you're gaining 20-30 pounds in the midsection and you lay flat on your back that way it's gonna shift up or toward your chest cavity causing all kind of discomfort at night hard time breathing snoring causing damage to your heart so we need to lose the belly and that is much don't worry about the scale as much as you should worry about your pants size and how you feel overall so let's get out and walk and drink a half a gallon of water a day and walk about 30 minutes a day and that should help for more information check us out on mybestmechat.com.




