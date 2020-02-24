Global  

'I Am Just So Emotional': Fans Pack Streets Around Staples Center, Share Memories Before Kobe Bryant Memorial

'I Am Just So Emotional': Fans Pack Streets Around Staples Center, Share Memories Before Kobe Bryant Memorial

'I Am Just So Emotional': Fans Pack Streets Around Staples Center, Share Memories Before Kobe Bryant Memorial

Thousands of mourners gathered at Staples Center for a public memorial honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, who were killed in a helicopter crash alongside seven others last month.
Recent related videos from verified sources

Incredible Moments From Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Public Memorial Service [Video]Incredible Moments From Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Public Memorial Service

In a powerful and emotional public memorial Monday at Staples Center — the house Kobe Bryant built — family, friends and NBA legends came together to honor Kobe, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:15Published

Kobe Bryant's life was celebrated in the Staples Center [Video]Kobe Bryant's life was celebrated in the Staples Center

Kobe Bryant was remembered by many in the house that he built—Staples Center

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:41Published

