TSA Bans TikTok Use By Its Workers

TSA Bans TikTok Use By Its Workers

TSA Bans TikTok Use By Its Workers

TSA Bans TikTok Use By Its Workers TSA follows similar moves by the Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Army against the China-based app.

The decision comes after TSA workers were found to have used TikTok for discussing boarding rules.

TSA spokesperson, via The Verge The ban follows TSA administrator David Pekoske's receiving of a letter from Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, who asked for the agency to halt TikTok use over security concerns.

Chuck Schumer, via statement U.S. senators began voicing their issues with the app late last year, saying it could be a "potential counterintelligence threat."
