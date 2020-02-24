Binance Launches Cloud Service

Global  

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao talks about the company's crypto cloud service that will put it in competition with the likes of Amazon and Google, but he maintains the service will be more specialized for the needs of digital currency.
