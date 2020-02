Gigi Hadid Claps Back At Jake Paul After He Disses Zayn Malik

ET Canada has the latest on the most recent celebrity clap back.

Gigi Hadid slams Jake Paul after he dissed her boyfriend Zayn Malik on social media.

Also reported by • E! Online

It’s a distant memory now, but when Twitter first became popular, there were so many petty...

Also reported by • Just Jared

What is going on between Jake Paul, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid?! The 23-year-old YouTuber put the...