Nia Long Is Proud That Apple TV+'s “The Banker” Highlights Black People Making Historical Moves

Nia Long jumped at the chance to star in the Apple TV+ film, “The Banker.” Watch as the actor explains “redlining" and why it’s so important for people to commit to taking action.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

