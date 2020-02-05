Global  

Face mask shortage: What should you do?

With stores running low on face masks due to coronavirus, what should you do if you want some?
Tweets about this

paulgeraghty

Paul Geraghty #Scotsparl unveils secret plans to address face-mask shortage in case of pandemic #COVIDー19 rolled out as panacea t… https://t.co/kcjEBQD5XZ 3 hours ago

AwkdSwallowtail

📋📋This is in RATCHET!!📋📋 RT @bunzy55: What we’re NOT gonna do is shame immunocompromised folks for using a face mask ♿️ Ableist asshats. Apparently me wanting to t… 9 hours ago

bunzy55

Bunzy55 What we’re NOT gonna do is shame immunocompromised folks for using a face mask ♿️ Ableist asshats. Apparently me w… https://t.co/bYmwKVY34D 12 hours ago

nyakoshiro01

nyako @marytheluckyone @Reuters Yes, the face mask is supposed to be single use. Many elderly and less affluent people ca… https://t.co/BB86YDWeaC 15 hours ago

emigyaru

🐰²⁶👑⁰⁰ NCT PRESALE CODE¹²⁷ I just told my boss to order more face masks in case of shortage and she's like "REALLY" and...turns out they reall… https://t.co/mBEoiGbusQ 15 hours ago

TheNewsGal

Kirsten Martin Face masks are selling like crazy right now, but what happens to supply and demand if this turns into a global pand… https://t.co/nCJoNdGIgQ 3 days ago

543DentalCentre

543 Dental Centre RT @TheBDA: ⚠️ UPDATE: The face mask shortage: here’s what you need to know… https://t.co/thwbOmxjAt https://t.co/FfZxTG0YzM 3 days ago

CoViD19SARSCoV2

COVID-19 and SARS-COV-2 news RT @Isopharm_DENTAL: ⚠️Health Update ⚠️ The face mask shortage: What you need to know https://t.co/UmOSUr0LVK @TheBDA #HealthUpdate #Fac… 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Hongkongers camp overnight and queue around the block in race to buy face masks [Video]Hongkongers camp overnight and queue around the block in race to buy face masks

As Hong Kong has been hit by what appears to be face mask shortages, the announcement by a company, Luck Well International Holdings, that it had a stock of 10,000 boxes of face masks for sale prompted..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 08:55Published

'10,000 Hong Kongers' queue to purchase face masks after waiting all night [Video]'10,000 Hong Kongers' queue to purchase face masks after waiting all night

Around 10,000 Hong Kongers waited to purchase face masks in Kowloon amid the coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday (February 5), according to a local journalist. Filmer and local journalist Marc R.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:42Published

