University of Baltimore receives $5 million scholarship grant for veterans, transfer students

University of Baltimore receives $5 million scholarship grant for veterans, transfer students

University of Baltimore receives $5 million scholarship grant for veterans, transfer students

The University of Baltimore on Monday announced a $5 million scholarship grant for veterans and students transferring from community colleges.
$5 million gift will help cover tuition for some University of Baltimore students

Maryland's military veterans and community college graduates will soon be able to complete their...
bizjournals - Published


