Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial

Bryant delivered an emotional speech at the service held for her late husband and daughter on Monday.

She began by remembering her “baby girl” for her vivacious, energetic personality and for her athletic ability.

Vanessa Bryant, via NBC News She continued by eulogizing her husband, describing him as a doting father and a man with a “tender heart.” Bryant was also sure to pay tribute to her husband and daughter’s tight-knit relationship.

