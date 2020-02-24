Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:09s - Published < > Embed
Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial

Vanessa Bryant Pays Tribute to Kobe and Gianna at Staples Center Memorial Bryant delivered an emotional speech at the service held for her late husband and daughter on Monday.

She began by remembering her “baby girl” for her vivacious, energetic personality and for her athletic ability.

Vanessa Bryant, via NBC News She continued by eulogizing her husband, describing him as a doting father and a man with a “tender heart.” Bryant was also sure to pay tribute to her husband and daughter’s tight-knit relationship.

Vanessa Bryant, via NBC News
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down in Tears While Honoring Kobe Bryant at His Memorial - Watch Now

Jimmy Kimmel is honoring Kobe Bryant with an emotional tribute. The 52-year-old late-night talk show...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •E! Online


Watch: New Details Surface On Today’s Kobe Bryant Celebration Of Life Staples Center Memorial Service

Watch: New Details Surface On Today’s Kobe Bryant Celebration Of Life Staples Center Memorial ServiceThe iconic Staples Center is going to remember the life of late NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter...
SOHH - Published Also reported by •TIME



You Might Like


Tweets about this

RazzyKigz

Rachael ® RT @TheRealDaytime: Fans around the world are celebrating the lives of Kobe and Gianna Bryant. #KobeFarewell https://t.co/U4wJ01lhjy 2 minutes ago

mojoandjasper

Sherri RT @GMA: "He was my everything." Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to her husband Kobe Bryant -- who she called her "soulmate" and "MVP of girl… 4 minutes ago

Z1029

Z102.9 Radio Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe and Gianna at memorial. #KobeFarewell https://t.co/DwHOytuKO7 9 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: #VanessaBryant is remembering her husband, #KobeBryant, and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna - watch https://t.co/zMyUFqtX… 16 minutes ago

starspatnaija

Stars Pat Nigeria Videos: Vanessa Bryant pays emotional tribute to Kobe and Gianna at their memorial service https://t.co/K5rFqCCMxi… https://t.co/G78F2BQlmR 17 minutes ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Vanessa Bryant's emotional tribute to her late husband Kobe & their late daughter Gigi left everyone in tears at their celeb… 19 minutes ago

beckypbear

B_Brock 💙⚾️🧡 Vanessa Bryant pays tearful tribute to Kobe and Gianna in speech at memorial https://t.co/am1EB37jIF via @nbcnews 25 minutes ago

officialsibelc

Pronounced Suh-Belle “God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other. He had to bring them home to have them together” 💜💛💜💛… https://t.co/7LROcbJmnQ 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Michael Jordan: 'A Piece Of Me Died' When Kobe Bryant Died [Video]Michael Jordan: 'A Piece Of Me Died' When Kobe Bryant Died

The Bulls legend called the late NBA star a close friend who was like his little brother at a memorial service at the Staples Center Monday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:08Published

Beyonce, Alicia Keys and More Honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant During Emotional Memorial | THR News [Video]Beyonce, Alicia Keys and More Honor Kobe and Gigi Bryant During Emotional Memorial | THR News

Stars, family and friends gather together at Los Angeles' Staples Center to honor the late Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.