Barca coach Setien excited for Champions League debut

Quique Setien describes his emotions ahead of making his Champions League debut against Napoli.
(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FC BARCELONA HEAD COACH, QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "It's my first Champions game, there's a special motivation, it's emotional for me to start this journey in the Champions League in a stadium like this one, full of passion and full of history like it is.

And a game that I think will be passionate and that I hope will stay in (people's) memories, that we played well, that we played with personality." STORY: Quique Setien on Monday (February 24) described his Champions League debut as a manager as "emotional" as he leads Barcelona against Napoli in their first leg, last 16 tie at Napoli on Tuesday (February 25).

Setien, who replaced Ernesto Valverde mid-January, added that he hoped the game would stay in people's memories as a performance with personality.




