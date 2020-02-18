Barca coach Setien excited for Champions League debut

NAPLES, ITALY (FEBRUARY 24, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

(SOUNDBITE) (Spanish) FC BARCELONA HEAD COACH, QUIQUE SETIEN, SAYING: "It's my first Champions game, there's a special motivation, it's emotional for me to start this journey in the Champions League in a stadium like this one, full of passion and full of history like it is.

And a game that I think will be passionate and that I hope will stay in (people's) memories, that we played well, that we played with personality." STORY: Quique Setien on Monday (February 24) described his Champions League debut as a manager as "emotional" as he leads Barcelona against Napoli in their first leg, last 16 tie at Napoli on Tuesday (February 25).

Setien, who replaced Ernesto Valverde mid-January, added that he hoped the game would stay in people's memories as a performance with personality.