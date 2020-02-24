Global  

Domestic violence survivors speak out about Tampa Bay area shelters

Domestic violence survivors speak out about Tampa Bay area shelters

Domestic violence survivors speak out about Tampa Bay area shelters

Domestic violence survivors are speaking to ABC Action News about the allegations against the state-funded domestic violence support agency who is supposed to be helping them.
