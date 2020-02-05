Man sentenced to 25 years in prison following a series of carjacking crimes

His right arm.- - in jackson county, a man has- pleaded guilty to a series- of carjackings among other- crimes.

- 29-year old clinton pierce has- been convicted as a - habitual offender on two counts- of possession of- stolen property, one count of - carjacking and one count of - armed carjacking.

- in 2017, pierce admitted to - stealing a jeep cherokee, in- 2018- he was found in a stolen car in- biloxi.

- in august of last year, pierce- was offered a ride after he sai- his - car broke down.

- he then pulled a gun on the - driver, and ordered the - victim to get out of the car.

- two days later, pierce committe- a second carjacking when- he pushed a driver out of their- truck and took the vehicle.

- pierce has been sentenced to