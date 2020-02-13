Global  

Owner's Mother Sees Stolen Car Spin Out On TV

Owner's Mother Sees Stolen Car Spin Out On TV

Owner's Mother Sees Stolen Car Spin Out On TV

The woman's Nissan Maxima was one of multiple cars targeted by a carjacking crew -- it ended up spinning out on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli reports.
