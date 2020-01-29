Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham 58 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said his side lost patience in their hard fought home victory against West Ham. Klopp was thrilled that his side had equalled Manchester City’s record of 18 successive Premier League wins but admitted there were some aspects of Liverpool’s play that concerned him.

