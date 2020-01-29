Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jürgen Klopp > Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham

Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:41s - Published < > Embed
Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham

Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said his side lost patience in their hard fought home victory against West Ham.

Klopp was thrilled that his side had equalled Manchester City’s record of 18 successive Premier League wins but admitted there were some aspects of Liverpool’s play that concerned him.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Klopp: We could have been better [Video]Klopp: We could have been better

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool were deserved winners against West Ham, but states that they could have played better in the 2-0 victory at the London Stadium.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.