LawCall: What's My Claim Worth?

Get to a show on point we pull out email questions and we have some of those tonight.

Michael timberlake is here from siniard, timberlake & league.

Glad to have you here >> michael timberlake: good to be here.

>> sharon doviet: is there a formula that you know what my claim is worth?

Whether it's a car accident or medical malpractice case or that the insurance company is going to do a formula and figure out what it's worth?

>> michael timberlake: the short answer is no.

There is two ways.

One is to try in front of a jury and court where you're trying it and let a jury come back and tell you what it's worth, or you can agree to settle it for a certain amount and that is what your claim is going to be worth.

When you're trying to figure out what values of claims are, what a reasonable settlement value of a claim is going to be, what we do is look at all the factors involved.

You look at the injuries, the types of injuries, the duration of the injury, how long did it last, were you hospitalized, was there surgery involved?

We look at the medical expenses associated with those injuries, as well as any loss of income, pain and suffering, mental anguish, whether the injury is permanent, whether this is something that is going to go on the rest of your life.

We look at the factors and make a determination as to what we think a reasonable jury would do in a case if the case were tried, you know, in madison county.

Or, you know, wherever else we ore trying the case.

You can look at other things, like was the defendant intoxicated, was there reckless behavior become was there some other kind of action that woulde a jury to get angry or award... or could be award punitive damages.