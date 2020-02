Problems with new Ontario license plates at the border 16 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:44s - Published Problems with new Ontario license plates at the border Officials said they have been made aware of issues with new Ontario license plates and the automatic license plate readers at border crossings.

Problems with new Ontario license plates at the border NOW TO A LICENSEPLATE PROBLEM ATLOCAL BORDERCROSSINGS.IT HAS THE POTENTIALTO CAUSE EVENBIGGER DELAYS.SEVEN EYEWITNESSNEWS REPORTERGILAT MELAMED HASMORE ON A FLAW INSOME ONTARIOPLATES.THIS IS A COMMONSIGHT...ONTARIO LICENSEPLATES CROSSINGINTO BUFFALO...JIM BLAKE FROMST.CATHERINE'SMAKES THE TRIP ACOUPLE OF TIMES AMONTH..."USUALLY WE CROSS ATTHE LOWER BRIDGEAND JUST GO TONIAGARA FALLS AND DOA LITTLE GROCERYSHOPPING."HE HAS THETRADITIONAL WHITEAND BLUE PLATES...BUT TAKE A LOOK ATTHE NEW DARK BLUEONTARIO PLATES-- THELICENSE NUMBER--NEARLY INVISIBLE ATNIGHT.BORDER OFFICIALSSAY THESE AUTOMATICPLATE READERS--CAN'T READ THEMEITHER."WE'VE ONLY SEEN AHANDFUL OF THEM INTHE RECENT WEEKS."MICHAEL TAYLOR IS ASUPERVISORY CBPOFFICER.HE SAYS USUALLYOFFICERS CAN TYPE INTHE PLATE NUMBERSMANUALLY WITHOUTHAVING TO LEAVE THEBOOTH.HE SAYS THE NEWONTARIO PLATES ARENOT EFFECTING WAITTIMES BECAUSETHEY'RE NOT ASCOMMON."THE TIME IT TAKES ANOFFICER TO CORRECTA LICENSE PLATE ISMINIMAL SO RIGHT NOWWE'RE NOT SEEING ANYCHANGES, BUT IF THATNUMBER INCREASESWHERE THEY HAVE TOCORRECT EVERYLICENSE PLATE FROMONTARIO CROSSING ITCOULD POSSIBLY ITCOULD POSSIBLYIMPOSE ON THE WAITTIMES."THE ONTARIOGOVERNMENT JUSTROLLED OUT THEPLATES THIS MONTH.BUT ARE CAUSINGENOUGH TROUBLE TOBE RECALLED--ACCORDING TO CTV.ONTARIO OFFICIALSSAY REVISED PLATESWILL HIT THE ROADSOON."WE'RE WORKINGCOLALBORATIVELYWITH ALL OF OUR KEYSTAKEHOLDERS ASWELL AS 3M TODELIVER AN ENHANCEDPRODUCT IN THECOMING WEEKS."FOR CANADIANSSPENDING THEIRDOLLARS AT WESTERNNEW YORKBUSINESSES..."I GO TO WEGMAN'S ORSAM'S CLUB ORWHEREVER MY WIFEWANTS TO GO."THEY HOPE THE NEWLICENSE PLATESDON'T BECOME AROAD BLOCK TO THEIRTRAVELS...BECAUSE IF THE LINEAT THE BORDER ISTOO LONG..."I TURN AROUND ANDGO HOME."AT THE PEACE BRIDGE,GILAT





Recent related news from verified sources Automated readers at border crossings cannot read new Ford government plates: source The Ford governmentโ€™s soon-to-be recalled blue license plates cannot be read by automated license...

CP24 - Published 1 day ago







