More I-95 on-ramp signals planned for Palm Beach Co.

The Florida Department of Transportation revealed that on ramp meters and signals are planned for several interchanges along I-95 in Palm Beach County.

During a presentation to the Boca Raton City Council, FDOT engineer, Hossam Abdel All said the signals are not only planned for the merging ramps at Palmetto Park Road, but also for Glades Rd, Yamato Rd., Congress Av.

And Linton Blvd.

