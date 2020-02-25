MSMS Politics

Global  

Students at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Sciences got an inside scoop of what it's like to work on a presidential campaign.
Students at the mississippi school for mathematics and sciences got an inside scoop of what it's like to work on a presidential campaign// the msms young democrats and the muw college democrats host from the campus to the white house// the event featured two msms alums, now working for michael bloomberg and elizabeth warren's presidential campaigns..

The two shared how they got involved and why it's so important in today's political climate// davan reece says he hopes students learn that mississippi plays an important role in the nation's political scene..

"i hope they get a new appreciation of mississippi in a national political sense.

We are often told we're the lowest of the low, we use out houses and things of that nature.

It's important to remind them that we are politically able, we're politically smart, and it's important to remind them that if you want to pursue a life in politics or whatever you want to pursue a life in, it can happen here at msms, the college of the w, it can happen anywhere."

Mississippi's primaries are march




