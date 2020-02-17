Coronavirus affecting trade

Global  

15á20, if you glanced at your 401ák today, you probably didn't like the numbers you were seeing.

The dow jones industrial average skid downhill á shedding over one thousand points today, which is over three percent of it's value.

On the scene kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is in mason city, finding out what this means for folks with their cash in stocks.

The impact of the coronavirus is being felt in the financial markets.

Many major stock indices down today by quite a bit.

Just a little bit ago, i spoke with a financial advisor who told that this crisis could be an opportunity.

"it's a marathon, not a sprint.

You always wanting to be looking for opportunities to add to some of the great american companies that are available."

Sara carlsson, a certified financial planner with edward jones says investors should not be spooked by today's downturn.

In fact, it could be an opportunity to pick up some strong stocks at a bargain rate.

According to carlsson, having a balanced portfolio will help you get through any market slides, whether it's the coronavirus, or the next big crisis down the road.

"a proper investment portfolio has investments in all different geographies all different sizes and types of companies and all different instruments.

It might be real estate, bonds, cash, stocks, certificates of deposit.

So we want to make sure that we have the right mix for you."

In a sign that investors were looking for a safe harbor, both gold and uás treasuries saw a spike in price today.

Thanks nick.

The coronavirus is even impacting social gatherings as far away as italy, where officials have called off venice's famed 'carnival.'



