WCBI News at Six - February 24, 2020

We begin with breaking news out of lee county tonight// one person is dead after an afternoon shooting in the skyline community in lee county// sheriff jim johnson says the shooting took place at a tire store on highway 178 just after 3// officers arrived to find one victim in the store and the second about 150 yards away where he had fled while continuing to shoot at his attacker// both victims were taken to the hospital.

One of them died a short time later a third person is in custody and being questioned in the case.

Johnson says this was an isolated incident, involving the 3 individuals.

Take developing story stinger a former employee at the webster county jail is sentenced to prison in connection with the 2019 investigation into illegal activity at the facility.

Santana townsend was indicted on two counts of sexual contact with an inmate and one count each of furnishing contraband to an inmate and possession of a controlled substance in a jail facility.

In an agreement with prosecutors, the former jailer plead guilty to the contraband charge and the others were dismissed.

She was sentenced to 10 years with all ten suspended.

She will serve five years probation.

She also agreed to continue to cooperate with the mbi in the investigation.

Take new at 6 stinger gfx take gfx off top they say no good deed goes unpunished, a booneville woman finds that out the hard way.

Friday, linda strange was at prentiss county justice court to pay a fine for another person.

A prentiss county deputy recognized strange, and realized she had an outstanding warrant.

Strange was arrested, and taken to jail.

Investigators say while she was being searched they found something in her mouth.

It was identified as methamphetamine.

Strange is charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility - contempt of court - driving on a suspended license, no insurance - and possession of paraphernalia.

Her bond is set at just over 14 thousand dollars..

In a separate case, a booneville woman already facing one indictment finds herself with more charges.

Booneville police arrested katrina yvette mcgee on an outstanding circuit court indictment.

When she was booked into the prentiss county jail and searched, investigators say they found meth concealed on her.

Mcgee is charged with possession of a controlled substance in a correctional facility.

Her bond was set at 15 thousand dollars..

She's being held without bond on a failure to appear charge.

Wipe to gfx macon police are looking for a man in connection with a robbery at an apartment complex earlier this month.

Antonio roby, also known as "shakey," is wanted for armed robbery, aggravated assault, and conspiracy.

The robbery happened february 3rd at cambridge manor apartments.

Investigators believe roby and two other suspects committed the crime.

One person has been arrested in the case.

Roby is 6-feet 6- inches tall and weighs 290 pounds.

He was last seen driving a gray ford focus.

If you have any information on where antonio roby is, contact the macon police department.

Wipe to gfx tupelo police are looking for a man accused of using a fake account to buy iphones.

The man in this photo is wanted for felony false pretense.

Tupelo police say the suspect went to sam's club and used someone else's info to open an account with verizon.

He then bought 3 iphone 11 cellphones with the fake account.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call crime stoppers.

First look stinger first look summary: less active but cooler than average weather is slated for good chunk of the rest of the week.

Areas of showers are possible wednesday and a few little disturbances are possible as the weekend nears but no widespread heavy rain or severe weather is likely through next monday.

Monday night: evening showers at this hour, the oktibbeha county board of supervisors is holding a town hall meeting to discuss issues at the oktibbeha county lake.

It's been a little over month since we first broke the news of a breach in the levee.

Tonight supervisors are asking the public to weigh in// our stephanie poole is at the meeting, she joins us live from the oktibbeha county court house with the latest// aundrea, there's a big turnout tonight.

This meeting has been in session for only 30 minutes and there are already tons of rising concerns from residents that live around the lake.

Some of those questions are: county supervisors approved a resolution to pay for half of the repairs that are needed to fix the lake.

.

I'll will have more information on the rest of the meeting tonight at 9 and 10 p.m.

Reporting in oktibbeha county, stephanie poole, wcbi news.

Take gfx off top a road washout is causing changes to bus pickup and drop offs for some saltillo families.

Lee county school says a school bus will not be able to travel on county road 2296.

Families of students who ride on this road will need to have students meet the bus at the end of the road.

Pickup time for the bus will be 6:45 a-m and drop off will be be 3:50 p-m.

The school district says it will notify families when the road is repaired.

Vo wipe to vo the southern half of gardner boulevard in columbus is closed to through traffic until saturday as city workers repair a sinkhole.

The road will be closed from highway 1-82 to maxwell lane// southbound traffic coming from waterworks road will be diverted at hemlock street next to cash and carry building supply, and then routed down browder// businesses will still be accessible to employees and customers but all through traffic is prohibited// a severe landslide in choctaw county has forced the closing of a busy road// the highway between reform and sturgis road and state route 790 has been closed since friday.

That stretch of road is between ackerman and eupora.

Bobby martinez saw the landslide first hand today and is live in studio with the latest.

Bobby?

According to mississippi department of transportation, the cause of the landslide has been the persistent rainfall.

And residents in the area are hoping this road can be repaired as soon as possible before it gets worse.

"it look real bad.

You know.

I don't want to fall in it."

Residents expressing concern monday... days after a severe landslide was discovered on state route 9 in choctaw county.

In their latest press release, mdot says the highway will remain closed until their engineers can determine the severity of the slide and formulate a repair plan..... a repair plan resident jerrell woodard hopes happens as soon as possible.

"need to be fixed.

It sure need to be fixed.

The road really bad.

You know all this rain.

Idk who ordered it but it's here.

Makes people have to go around and it's pretty bad.

Mississippi going to have a lot of bad roads but that one real bad."

Woodard, says seeing a road in that bad of shape can cause severe damage to people's vehicles and may cause accidents.

"it can look like a little pothole - then next thing you hit it or something like that.

Then your car might just fall over in a ditch or something.

They need to get it fixed.

Then it's rough on your tires and car.

As for william hoskin, he says he's happy that this issue was caught before something tragic happened.

"i'm just glad that nobody go down through there.

My point of view of you would've went down through there, say at night.

You didn't know it.

And the whole thing and broke in or sunk in.

I mean you know, it would've been a a tragedy really.

Especially if a big truck come out through there.

I'm just glad they caught it ahead of time."

Wcbi reached out to mdot for an update, but was declined an interview.

And of course, as soon as more updates become available, we will make sure to pass them along.

Take vo off top a reported oil spill slowed traffic on highway 82 in lowndes county this morning.

Drivers were at a standstill for awhile as crews worked to clean up the oil.

This is westbound traffic just before the tenn tom bridge in lowndes county.

It took crews about 30 minutes to clean up the spill and get traffic moving again.

Stinger a disaster response team from north mississippi is wading in to help clean up after floods in the jackson area..

stinger a disaster response team from north mississippi is wading in to help clean up after floods in the jackson area.. We have a live report a northeast mississippi based ministry is helping victims of recent floods in the jackson area// our allie martin is in raymond with the rapid response arm of eight days of hope

Monday night: evening showers are possible then variably cloudy overnight.

Lows t.

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Winds sw 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: a mix of clouds and sun.

Highs in the 60s.

Winds veer from sw to nw about 10 mph.

Tuesday night: mostly cloudy with some showers possible.

Lows near 40.

Wednesday: mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool.

A 40% chance of showers.

Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday night: gradual clearing.

Much colder lows in the upper 20s to around 30.

Thursday-friday: sun & clouds.

Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

A weak system could produce some light rain mixed with some flakes friday night so stay tuned for updates on that.

Weekend: partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s and lows in the low 30s.

Early next week: temperatures will moderate out ahead of the next system to come our way.

Some showers may develop on monday but better odds of rain and storms are likely to exist tuesday into wednesday.

We'll have to keep watching the potential for strong to severe storms along with more heavy rain.

Follow @wcbiweather on facebook, twitter, instagram, and the wcbi news app stinger hailstate hoops drops a hearbreaker....dow ned at the buzzer by alabama more from vic schaefer after the tough loss next in sports... spx open for the first time since the 2013-2014 season...hail state hoops has lost two home games to unranked opponents... the second one, and 5th of the season, may be the biggest heartbreaker megan abrams' tip in at the buzzer to win it snapped a six game losing streak to the bulldogs....and was alabama's first win over a top ten opponent since 2014 the bulldogs giving up a 13-point fourth quarter lead.....vic schaefer says his team continues to miss a veteran closer when things start going south "we really lack someone who'll step up when the going gets tough and just say hey, enoughs enough, hey lets go.

You know, we just don't have that veteran kid who can do that for us.

You look at every graphic on every wall here at mississippi state.

Anybody that's in that graphic, any team that's in that graphic, is known as a tough, physical, aggressive basketball team.

I don't think we can say this is a tough, physical, aggressive basketball team.

Not yet.

They will be, but not yet."

The bulldogs drop one spot in the latest polls, to number 10 mississippi state hosts arkansas coming up on thursday ole miss ace doug nikhazy named sec pitcher of the week, leading off the rebel's second-ever team no-hitter... nikhazy pitched six shoutout innings, striking out nine in the 13-0 win over xavier it's nikhazy's third career weekly sec honor adding to the weekly honors for ole miss baseball...junior shortstop anthony servideo named national player of the week by collegiate baseball.... servideo batted 500 on the week, homered three times, including a walk off against alcorn state, along with sevens rbis and 6 scored runs servideo and the rebels prepare to face in-state rival southern miss coming up on tuesday the college baseball polls for the third week of the season... missisisppi state a unanimous top ten team..... ole miss continues its surge up the rankings... round one of the macjc men's state basketball tournament in scooba..... jones defeats the home team emcc lions 70-65...the lions elimuinated from the tournament, but qualified for the region 23 tournament that begins on monday icc falls in the first round to pearl river, 78-57..... heritage academy begins its mais overall title defense in a big way...defeating humphreys aca 77- 29 patriots advance to face presbyterian christian in round two...that game coming up wednesday at 2 in jackson when we return...chief meteorologist keith gibson will have a last look at your forecast.

You are watching wcbi news at six.

Take students at the mississippi school for mathematics and sciences got an inside scoop of what it's like to work on a presidential campaign// the msms young democrats and the muw college democrats host from the campus to the white house// the event featured two msms alums, now working for michael bloomberg and elizabeth warren's presidential campaigns..

The two shared how they got involved and why it's so important in today's political climate// davan reece says he hopes students learn that mississippi plays an important role in the nation's political scene..

"i hope they get a new appreciation of mississippi in a national political sense.

We are often told we're the lowest of the low, we use out houses and things of that nature.

It's important to remind them that we are politically able, we're politically smart, and it's important to remind them that if you want to pursue a life in politics or whatever you want to pursue a life in, it can happen here at msms, the college of the w, it can happen anywhere."

Mississippi's primaries are march 10th// last look stinger