Wrongfully convicted Lamonte McIntyre to receive $1.5 million from Kansas
Less than a month after dropping its opposition to Lamonte McIntyre's lawsuit for remuneration under Kansas' wrongful-conviction statutes, the state announced a $1.5 million settlement in the case.

NEW AT SIX --THE MAN WRONGLYCONVICTED FOR AMURDER MORE THAN 25YEARS AGO WILL GET AONE-AND-A-HALF MILLIONDOLLAR PAYOUT FROM THESTATE OF KANSAS.YOU MAY REMEMBER -"LAMONTE MCINTYRE"SUED THE STATE LASTYEAR.HE SPENT MORE THAN 20YEARS BEHIND BARS FOR ADOUBLE HOMICIDE INWYANDOTTE COUNBEFORE BEING RELEASEDIN 2017.HIS CASE -- ALONG WITHTWO OTHERS --PROMPTED THE STATELEGISLATURE TO SET UPCOMPENSATION FORPEOPLE WRONGLYCONVICTEBUT THE STATE ATTORNEYGENERAL INITIALLYDENIED HIS CLAIM --LEADING MCINTYRE TOSUIN ADDITION TO THE CASHCOMPENSATION --MCINTYRE WILL ALSO GETFREE COLLEGE TUITIONAND FEES UP TO 130CREDIT HOURS...WHICH IS ENOUGH FOR ABACHELOR'S DEGRE





