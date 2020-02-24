Global  

Jessica Simpson Talks About Christina Aguilera And Britney Spears

Jessica Simpson Talks About Christina Aguilera And Britney SpearsThis is her story.
Jessica Simpson was 'pushed' to compete with Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears


ContactMusic - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @extratv: .@JessicaSimpson says it has been "liberating" to be so open about her flaws and issues, including her struggles with alcohol.… 3 hours ago

VeroniKaboom

Agent V RT @HarperCollins: .@jessicasimpson talks about finding herself again in her # 1 bestselling memoir, Open Book, via @npr—listen: https://t.… 5 hours ago

JESSICA02501241

JESSICA SIMPSON FAN PAGE® RT @NPRWeekend: .@JessicaSimpson’s new memoir #OpenBook is now on it’s second week as #1 on @nytimes Best Seller list. @lourdesgnavarro spo… 5 hours ago

ionanatchios

nisa 🌸 sansa is kitn RT @NPR: Jessica Simpson is talking about sexual abuse she experienced in childhood — and addiction. "I finally, like, feel free of everyth… 8 hours ago

extratv

ExtraTV .@JessicaSimpson says it has been "liberating" to be so open about her flaws and issues, including her struggles wi… https://t.co/QDyJBrhBUB 10 hours ago

HarperCollins

HarperCollins .@jessicasimpson talks about finding herself again in her # 1 bestselling memoir, Open Book, via @npr—listen: https://t.co/DgQAANcOUm 12 hours ago


Jessica Simpson was 'pushed' to compete with Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears [Video]Jessica Simpson was 'pushed' to compete with Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears

Jessica Simpson feels there was some forced competition between herself, Christina Aguilera and Britney Spears early in their respective careers.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:14Published

Jessica Simpson believes competition with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera was unnecessary [Video]Jessica Simpson believes competition with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera was unnecessary

Jessica Simpson doesn't believe the competition her record label pushed with Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera was "necessary for success".

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published

