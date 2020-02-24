Jessica Simpson Talks About Christina Aguilera And Britney Spears

HarperCollins . @jessicasimpson talks about finding herself again in her # 1 bestselling memoir, Open Book, via @npr —listen: https://t.co/DgQAANcOUm 12 hours ago

ExtraTV . @JessicaSimpson says it has been "liberating" to be so open about her flaws and issues, including her struggles wi… https://t.co/QDyJBrhBUB 10 hours ago

nisa 🌸 sansa is kitn RT @NPR : Jessica Simpson is talking about sexual abuse she experienced in childhood — and addiction. "I finally, like, feel free of everyth… 8 hours ago

Agent V RT @HarperCollins : . @jessicasimpson talks about finding herself again in her # 1 bestselling memoir, Open Book, via @npr —listen: https://t.… 5 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn RT @extratv : . @JessicaSimpson says it has been "liberating" to be so open about her flaws and issues, including her struggles with alcohol.… 3 hours ago