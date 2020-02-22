Judge Extends Temporary Order To Block Plan To Move Coronavirus Patients To OC Facility 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:32s - Published Judge Extends Temporary Order To Block Plan To Move Coronavirus Patients To OC Facility A federal judge Monday blocked for another week an effort by the United States government to move as many as 50 coronavirus patients to the former Fairview Developmental Center in Costa Mesa.

