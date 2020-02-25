Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > After historic regular season, St. Norbert flips gear to playoffs

After historic regular season, St. Norbert flips gear to playoffs

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
After historic regular season, St. Norbert flips gear to playoffsAfter historic regular season, St. Norbert flips gear to playoffs
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ellabrockway

Ella Brockway In case you can't pick up a hard copy, it'll be up on https://t.co/HhskVgNPrY soon. In the meantime, @HeenaSriv w… https://t.co/q3l2UWnSix 4 days ago

KaptainMarc

Marc Anthony Lopez RT @TheCollegian: After a historic regular season, @FresnoStateWBB (25-7) lost their chance of securing an automatic bid into the @NCAA tou… 5 days ago

TheCollegian

The Fresno State Collegian After a historic regular season, @FresnoStateWBB (25-7) lost their chance of securing an automatic bid into the… https://t.co/AFZpciRnE1 5 days ago

LatimerBrett

Brett Latimer RT @WTOKTV: After a historic season that saw Meridian girls basketball compile an impressive 27-1 regular season record, the Lady Cats fell… 5 days ago

WTOKTV

WTOK-TV After a historic season that saw Meridian girls basketball compile an impressive 27-1 regular season record, the La… https://t.co/Gtkpqroq7G 5 days ago

KFerminSBU

Ken Fermin Island Federal Arena will be rocking in exactly 24 hours. After a historic regular season capped with 6 conference… https://t.co/4HbW6OxbS2 1 week ago

d1sportsnet

D1SportsNet 2019-20 Mountain West Men's Basketball Postseason Honors Selected By Local Media ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The historic… https://t.co/4UmZVH6zMb 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.