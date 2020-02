Officials investigation N.O.R's community pool following Asbestos contamination

NATURAL CHEMICAL --ASBESTOS -- WAS LOCATED AT ACOMMUNITY POOL WHERETHOUSANDS OF PEOPLE SWIM...INCLUDING LOCAL STUDENT SWIMTEAMS.23ABC'S BAYAN WANG SPOKE WITHNORTH OF THE RIVERRECREATION AND PARK DISTRICTPLUS KERN COUNTY HEALTH --HE JOINS US IN STUDIO WITH WHATOFFICIALS SAY SPARKED THECONCERN AND WHAT YOU SHOULD BEAWARE OF IF YOUSWAM IN THE POOL.

BAYANJESSICA -- GOOD EVENING --HEALTH OFFICIALS TOLD ME THATTHECHEMICAL ASBESTOS WAS COMMONLYUSED WITHCONSTRUCTION MATERIALS BACK INTHE DAY -- THEY SAID IT CANCAUSE HEALTH ISSUES WHEN IT'SAIRBORNE AND INHALED.

THE USEOF THE CHEMICAL THESE DAYS ISNEARLY ABSENT -- WHICH IS WHATMAKES THIS DISCOVERY SOCONCERNING...IN THIS CASE -- THECHEMICAL WAS FOUND IN THE WATERAND OFFICIALSHAVEN'T FIGURED WHY."IT'S A VERY UNSUAL THING TOFIND AND TOHEAR ABOUT ASBESTOS BEING AT THEBOTTOM OF A POOL."A COMMUNITY POOL IN OILDALEREMAINS CLOSED AFTER DEBRISFROM THE POTENTIALLY HAZARDOUSCHEMICALASBESTOS CONTINUES TO APPEAR INTHE POOL.OFFICIALS TELLING US THEYNOTICED THE DEBRIS IN THE POOLAT THE END OF JANUARY --THIS FINDING IS A COMPLETEANOMOLY FOR THE NOR POOL --THE NORTH OF THE RIVERRECREATION AND PARK DISTRICTOWNS AND OPERATES THE POOL --LISA PLANK, THEIRMARKETING DIRECTOR -- SAID THEYSHUT THE POOL DOWN ONFEBRUARY 13TH WHEN THEYCONFIRMED THE DEBRIS WASABESTOS AND THEY SAY THISCHEMICAL HAS NEVER APPEAREDIN THEIR POOLS BEFORE."WE HAVE NOT HAD ANY ABNORMALTESTING, ABNORMAL CHEMICALS..THE MAINTENANCE LOGS HAVE NEVERSHOWNANY INDICATION OF ANY TYPE OFABNORMALITY WITH THE POOL."PLANK ADDED THAT MAINTENANCECREWS MONITORTHE POOL DURING THE WEEK BECAUSETHE FACILITY IS USEDBY THOUSANDS THROUGHOUT THEYEAR, -- NORTH HIGH SCHOOL ANDFRONTIER HIGH SCHOOL USE THEPOOL FOR SPORTING EVENTS-- BUT WILL NO LONGER FOR THETIME BEING...ACCORDING TO THE KERN HIGH SCHOOLDISTRICT.IN A STATEMENT -- KHSD SENT LASTWEEK IT SAID IN PART -- THATN-O-RNOTIFIED THEM OF AN ASBESTOSCONTAMINATION AND THATSTUDENTS WILL ME MOVED TO THEKERN HIGH AQUATIC COMPELXAND MCMURTREY AQUATIC CENTER.THE SOURCE OF THE CONTAMINATIONTHAT'S NOT KNOWN YET --ACCORDING TO THE KERN COUNTYPUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT --ASBESTOS IS MOST DANGEROUS WHENIT IS IN THE AIR AND INHALED --IT CAN CAUSE SEVERAL ILLNESSESINCLUDINGBRONCHIAL CARCINOMA ANDMESOTHELIOMA.

-- BUT THOSECHANCES ARE MINIMAL WHEN THECHEMICAL IS IN THE WATER."TYPICALLY PEOPLE WHO ARESWIMING INTHE POOL, THEY'RE NOT GOING TOBE INGESTING AND DRINKING A LOTOFTHAT WATER -- SO AT THIS POINTTHE HEALTH RISKS SEEM TO BE VERYMINIMAL."CORSON WENT ON TO ADD THAT THEPUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT HASNEVER ISSUED A HEALTH CODEVIOLATION OR COMPLAINT TOANY OF N-O-R'S POOLS.

HOWEVER,CORSON URGES ANYONE WHOFEELS ILL AFTER SWIMMING IN THEN-O-R POOL LOCATED AT 401GALAXY AVENUE IN OILDALE -- TOCONTACT THE PUBLIC HEALTHDEPARTMENT AT 661-321-3000.