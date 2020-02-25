Table Talk - Fat Tuesday & Supreme Oreos

Earlier this month that went to c1 3 with a preview of what you can expect from local restaurant bourbon n' toulouse tomorrow during their 16th annual "fat tuesday" party!

This is midday kentucky!

Good afternoon and thanks for joining us on midday at 12:30.... i'm amber c1 3 freeman.......... and i'm..............adam banks!

Fat tuesday is the day before ash wednesday.

It is also known as mardi gras c1 3 day or shrove day.

... so, fat tuesday is a celebration and the opportunity to enjoy that favorite food or snack that you give up for the long lenten season.

A memorial service for n-b-a great kobe c1 3 the thing he then warned about things so we celebrated and without big thing you you supposedly like for the 40 days leading the drive and i'd hate to your system before you, the church, or math or whatever.

On wednesday, so i'm becoming part of the mardi gras is now is is this the end of it you get some by going to always mardi gras this, but thing you do during my day to parade the celebration really q.

Week.

Leading up to mardi gras in new orleans i've had today because really do all kind of knowledge.

As slice of was right here in kentucky to the beneficiary before been to new orleans but limited.

The mardi gras there, but it is working.

No, sorry i used that registered to a fast vibrate.

Yes, i have had a database and have a been through hurricane and the like okay pretty quickly so you can take no get educated you mold you into a person that for a day to come over to the mall wednesday and live more insulation for scott county.

Here a couple years ago years and i can in january and on day in february to outline for celebration here.

I big thing here.

Everybody was talking of going out to get permanently skyward tonight.

I can get in the door because it was the party the telephone.

I have not carlisle fun with that.

I'm excited about it.

Yes because i need to learn more about it and like you said become more educated.

I know i the story rolled out the q.

Week the oreos in the last ridiculous price that are going for right now probably oreo over the free being kind and it is a one word some small sleeves of supreme oreos bids to $4000 on ebay this week name some listings are for far less.

The buzz is thanks to streetwear brand supreme, which is known for limited-edition collections that fetch high resell prices supremes spring summer 2020 drop featured not only attire but also double stuff oreos in the brand signature bright red supreme number 2020 drop again you need more help you wanted to a lot o money.

You can go there and go back and listen blessed.

That alone i'd you would think that i was going to get something at least to be oreo so right now will be the best time for me to do that because i oreo sweet red but not for that much for three oreos prop and you are like oreos enough, but i wouldn't pay 19,000 for a pack supreme