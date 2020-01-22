Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Quentin Tarantino Becomes A Father

Quentin Tarantino Becomes A Father

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
Quentin Tarantino Becomes A FatherHere's the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

rosevalade

Rose Valade RT @globalnews: The currently unnamed child was born Saturday in Tel-Aviv’s Ichilov hospital, near where the celebrity couple resides. htt… 4 hours ago

dailystar

Daily Star Quentin Tarantino becomes father for first time as wife Daniella gives birth to baby boy https://t.co/WqtPs0193C 5 hours ago

morningshowca

The Morning Show Quentin Tarantino becomes a father for the first time at 56 https://t.co/HLAoTNM37B https://t.co/Jbl4p6Oddm 8 hours ago

marketprdaily

marketprdaily Quentin Tarantino becomes a father for the first time at 56 https://t.co/5yBOzQAgOj 8 hours ago

marketprdaily

marketprdaily Quentin Tarantino becomes a father for the first time at 56 https://t.co/g4H2oXpHmN 8 hours ago

globalnews

Globalnews.ca The currently unnamed child was born Saturday in Tel-Aviv’s Ichilov hospital, near where the celebrity couple resid… https://t.co/fSh7VCJchR 8 hours ago

newsumerian

demosthenes #Quentintarantino becomes a dad for the first time as wife welcomes son. Quentin films the birth, there was blood e… https://t.co/IuVCWBaaK7 10 hours ago

botioyugi

Street Certified RT @dailystar: Quentin Tarantino becomes father for first time as wife Daniella gives birth to baby boy https://t.co/WqtPs0193C 17 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trending: Quentin Tarantino becomes a dad at age 56, Benji Madden gushes about Cameron Diaz and baby daughter, and Chance the Ra [Video]Trending: Quentin Tarantino becomes a dad at age 56, Benji Madden gushes about Cameron Diaz and baby daughter, and Chance the Ra

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Quentin Tarantino is ready to focus on fatherhood [Video]Quentin Tarantino is ready to focus on fatherhood

Quentin Tarantino admits he feels as though the time is right to walk away from directing to focus on being a father to his first child with his wife Daniella Pick.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.