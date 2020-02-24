Global  

Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty Of Rape, Criminal Sexual Act

Weinstein was convicted on two of the five counts against him — criminal sexual act in the first degree and rape in the third degree.
0
Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape and criminal sexual act

Former Hollywood mogul’s trial had been seen as a key test of the Me Too movement
FT.com - Published

Harvey Weinstein found guilty of rape, criminal sex act

A New York Supreme Court jury of seven men and five women arrived at the verdict after deliberating...
Zee News - Published


aizauchiha

Aiza⁷ RT @lukewaltham: Breaking News: Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty of rape. May he rot. 4 seconds ago

purdue49

Bridget Smith RT @Tiff_FitzHenry: Harvey Weinstein was just found guilty of rape, handcuffed, and taken to jail. He faces 5 to 25 years in prison, as wel… 7 seconds ago

wisemom113

amazed RT @stclairashley: Now that Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty, I’ll remind y’all that Michelle Obama called Weinstein a “wonderful hum… 8 seconds ago

LisajgunnerLisa

LJG RT @nytimes: Breaking News: Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on 2 charges, including rape, after a trial in which 6 women testified in det… 10 seconds ago

maryflusche

mary ridinger RT @Time4U2Know: #QProof P1: Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty on 2/24/20. P2: Q2888 2/25/19 1yr delta Who will be next to fall post Weinste… 13 seconds ago

evekendall76

Eve Kendall RT @TeaPartyCat: BREAKING: Harvey Weinstein found guilty of things Trump gets away with all the time. 15 seconds ago

CSTStewart6176

Carly Timblin Stewart Harvey Weinstein Found Guilty of Rape and Sex Assault https://t.co/Ej5hfsh3dF via @BreitbartNews 15 seconds ago

osabssalad

Mr. Mo Kahbogee proud deplorable Haywood RT @AGWillliamBarr: When Jussie Smollett saw the news that Harvey Weinstein was found guilty, he quickly tossed his walker & neck brace to… 23 seconds ago


Weinstein Could Face Longer Sentence For Alleged LA Crimes Following NY Verdict [Video]Weinstein Could Face Longer Sentence For Alleged LA Crimes Following NY Verdict

Weinstein, 69, could be sentenced from five to 25 years in prison after being found guilty of third-degree rape and one count of a felony sex act in New York, and still faces serious charges in Los..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 03:09Published

Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial

CBS2's Alice Gainer has sat through weeks of testimony up to today's verdict when a jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:22Published

