Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Vanessa Bryant Has A Staples Center Memorial

Vanessa Bryant Has A Staples Center Memorial

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:10s - Published < > Embed
Vanessa Bryant Has A Staples Center Memorial

Vanessa Bryant Has A Staples Center Memorial

Bryant delivered an emotional speech at the service held for her late husband and daughter.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Jordan gives tearful eulogy for Kobe Bryant at Staples Center memorial: 'Rest in peace little brother'

Michael Jordan has given an emotional, moving eulogy for his late friend Kobe Bryant.
Independent - Published

Vanessa Bryant Gives Beautiful Speech Honoring Kobe Bryant and Daughter Gianna During Memorial

They may no longer be here physically, but Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant's memories live on with...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •TIMESBSCBS Sports



You Might Like


Tweets about this

am870theanswer

AM 870 The Answer Widow Vanessa Bryant and former agent to Kobe Bryant, Rob Pelinka, both shared tearful stories of the eventual Nais… https://t.co/M0ZFNWgTdK 7 seconds ago

jimtom455

james Michael RT @CNN: "They were so easy to love. ... They were funny, happy, silly, and they loved life." Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant's widow and mothe… 16 seconds ago

mercylechuga

benz RT @SterlSilva: The strength of Vanessa Bryant, to get up there in front of a sold out Staples Center & talk about this tragedy, it’s out o… 17 seconds ago

ButterflyBB

👑Still Alive👑 RT @MTVNEWS: Today, we remember Kobe and Gianna Bryant as the Staples Center hosts a memorial in their honor. In tribute to lives lost too… 35 seconds ago

tommysenio

Thomas RT @ContentNBA: Vanessa Bryant gets a loud ovation from Staples Center as she gets up to speak https://t.co/i5XlumcHqQ 38 seconds ago

neeessssaa

vanessa RT @ArashMarkazi: Vanessa Bryant’s speech. Wow. Just wow. Incredible. I don’t know how she made it through it. There wasn’t a dry eye at th… 1 minute ago

HabsHappy

JeSuisCH🏒BleuBlancRouge RT @ABC: REMEMBERING KOBE BRYANT: Friends and family of the late Kobe Bryant shared heartbreaking speeches in tribute to the NBA legend and… 2 minutes ago

shanonmariie

shannon🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 RT @sureyarns: Beyonce shows support for Vanessa Bryant, Sings 'Halo' at Kobe and Gianna's memorial service at The Staples Center #kobememo… 2 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

1000s Share Sorrow, Joy, Tears At Memorial For Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna & 7 Victims [Video]1000s Share Sorrow, Joy, Tears At Memorial For Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna & 7 Victims

Thousands packed the Staples Center in Los Angeles to honor NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and 7 others who died in a helicopter crash in February. Reporter Dave Lopez was there and says..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:08Published

Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company In Kobe Crash [Video]Vanessa Bryant Files Lawsuit Against Helicopter Company In Kobe Crash

The lawsuit was announced on the same day as a public memorial honoring Kobe and Gianna being held at Staples Center.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:10Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.