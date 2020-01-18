When Is The Snow Coming, And Who's Getting The Worst Of It?

Jason Horner RT @toddkleinhans: Doing some #UE4 stuff tonight for a project. Wind is howling outside, some snow is coming. Change is in the air. I reme… 6 minutes ago

Todd Kleinhans Doing some #UE4 stuff tonight for a project. Wind is howling outside, some snow is coming. Change is in the air. I… https://t.co/TETsEUDbnm 9 minutes ago

AngelFire33 The sickness of this whole thing is numbing. It's hard to wrap your head around how deep it all goes. When these th… https://t.co/tKd7I3Gouh 22 minutes ago

mako671178 RT @Traveling_89: In God Name We Trust - May the wind behind their backs; the snow fall soft upon their faces, When the road coming home… 54 minutes ago

Stephanie ✨ When is this snow coming 💙❄️ 2 hours ago