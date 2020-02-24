Global  

Black History Month: Honoring Jane Malone

COMMUNITY ADVOCATE... IS ANATIVE NORTH TULSAN... WHOCONSISTENTLY PROMOTED THEIMPROVEMENT AND REINVESTMENTIN CHAMBERLAIN PARK ... ANDTHE RECREATION CENTER.

INFACT... THE PARK WAS JUSTNAMED AFTER HER... ONFEBRUARY EIGHTH.

MALONE HASBEEN A PARALEGAL FOR OVER 15YEARS ... AND HAS WORKED FORTULSA PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND THESTATE OF OKLAHOMA.HER WORK TO IMPROVE CITYPARKS, THE COMMUNITY, ANDVARIOUS OUTREACHORGANIZATIONS... WERERECOGNIZED BY PRESIDENTBARACK OBAMA."Now, 2 Works for YouWeather."(ADLIB)




