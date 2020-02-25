Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harrisburg bringing back middle school this fall

Harrisburg bringing back middle school this fall

Video Credit: KEZI - Published < > Embed
Harrisburg bringing back middle school this fall

Harrisburg bringing back middle school this fall

The district will be hiring a principal to oversee the middle school after eliminating the position for the 2019-2020 school year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Harrisburg bringing back middle school this fall

Say they're happy to hear the middle school is reopening its doors in the fall.

Middle schoolers have been taking classes in the elementary and high schools... since the district consolidated.

But as kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren shows us, they're moving things back and adding more staff.

&lt; angie christensen , says she's looking forward to having her two young children take classes at harrisburg middle school.

Sot: i think it's good for routine, that's what we went through.

But this school year middle schoolers have been taking classes in the elementary school or the high school, depending on their grade.

Superintendent bryan starr says a budget shortfall forced them to restructure.

But with more than 700 hundred thousand dollars from the student success act, middle school students will once again have a home of their own in the fall.

Stand up: along with going back to having a middle school, superintendent bryan starr tells me they'll hire two full time behavioral health experts.

And parents i spoke to say that's money well spent.

Sot: there is so many kids who need it who maybe is not getting the help that they need.

Not only will they once again have all 6th through 8th graders under one roof, they're also adding the 5th graders to the middle school.

Starrr say that's all to relieve pressure off of elementary school staff.

In harrisburg i'm michael sevren kezi



Recent related news from verified sources

Kobe Bryant's 8th Grade Yearbook Up For Auction, Signed 'How Bout Those Lakers'

Kobe Bryant was purple and gold as a 13-year-old -- signing his middle school friend's yearbook with...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •CBS Sports


Sterlite Copper sponsors smart classrooms

Sterlite Copper has sponsored two smart classrooms to Government Middle School in Metilpatti in the...
Hindu - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Lion King Jr. Terre Haute Children's Theater [Video]Lion King Jr. Terre Haute Children's Theater

Woodrow Wilson Middle School March 13th & 14th, 15th for more info call 812-236-3193

Credit: WTHIPublished

Police Called To Rosemont M.S. In Fort Worth After Fight Between Students & Staff [Video]Police Called To Rosemont M.S. In Fort Worth After Fight Between Students & Staff

Police Called To Rosemont M.S. In Fort Worth After Fight Between Students & Staff

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.