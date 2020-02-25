Harrisburg bringing back middle school this fall

Say they're happy to hear the middle school is reopening its doors in the fall.

Middle schoolers have been taking classes in the elementary and high schools... since the district consolidated.

But as kezi 9 news reporter michael sevren shows us, they're moving things back and adding more staff.

< angie christensen , says she's looking forward to having her two young children take classes at harrisburg middle school.

Sot: i think it's good for routine, that's what we went through.

But this school year middle schoolers have been taking classes in the elementary school or the high school, depending on their grade.

Superintendent bryan starr says a budget shortfall forced them to restructure.

But with more than 700 hundred thousand dollars from the student success act, middle school students will once again have a home of their own in the fall.

Stand up: along with going back to having a middle school, superintendent bryan starr tells me they'll hire two full time behavioral health experts.

And parents i spoke to say that's money well spent.

Sot: there is so many kids who need it who maybe is not getting the help that they need.

Not only will they once again have all 6th through 8th graders under one roof, they're also adding the 5th graders to the middle school.

Starrr say that's all to relieve pressure off of elementary school staff.

In harrisburg i'm michael sevren kezi