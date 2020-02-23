Global  

Pioneering Model and Lifestyle Guru B. Smith Has Passed

Pioneering Model and Lifestyle Guru B. Smith Has Passed

Pioneering Model and Lifestyle Guru B. Smith Has Passed

Pioneering Model and Lifestyle Guru B.

Smith Has Passed from early-onset Alzheimer's.
Model and lifestyle guru B Smith dies aged 70

Cookbook author was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2013
