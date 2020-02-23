Vanessa Bryant Speaks at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Public Memorial

Sharmily Melissa RT @latimes: Vanessa Bryant speaks at the celebration of life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant 📸: @WallySkalij for The Times #kobememorial #Kob… 3 seconds ago

smalls RT @GMA: RIGHT NOW: Vanessa Bryant speaks publicly for the first time since losing her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna. https://t.c… 10 seconds ago

RON'NETTA💙 RT @CBSNews: WATCH NOW: Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa, speaks publicly for the first time at the memorial for her husband and daughter https:… 5 minutes ago

Roger Carl This is courage and strength- Vanessa Bryant Speaks at A Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant https://t.co/Np0qoOYfdx 10 minutes ago

Praise 104.1 DC #FarewellKobe: Vanessa Bryant Speaks Publicly For First Time Since Losing Kobe And Daughter Gianna https://t.co/gzGPMIP6dS 28 minutes ago