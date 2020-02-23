Vanessa Bryant Speaks at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Public Memorial
|
Vanessa Bryant Speaks at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's Public Memorial
Video Credit: Essence Content - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Fans and loved ones gathered at the Los Angeles Staples Center on Monday to honor the late Lakers...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •Seattle Times
|Vanessa Bryant, married to Kobe Bryant for almost 20 years, has used Instagram to communicate with...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources