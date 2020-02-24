Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > After Weinstein verdict, local rape centers hope to help more victims

After Weinstein verdict, local rape centers hope to help more victims

Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
After Weinstein verdict, local rape centers hope to help more victims

After Weinstein verdict, local rape centers hope to help more victims

There continues to be help out there for sexual assault victims and it begins with a call to your local rape crisis center
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maudicarlile

Maudi Carlile RT @ksbw: After Weinstein verdict, local rape centers hope to help more victims https://t.co/uV7MHLIhkM 36 minutes ago

ksbw

KSBW Action News 8 After Weinstein verdict, local rape centers hope to help more victims https://t.co/uV7MHLIhkM 40 minutes ago

Train702A

ATrain702 RT @jonathan4ny: Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After Trial https://t.co/SgelYfXhmT 56 minutes ago

jonathan4ny

jonathan dienst Harvey Weinstein Hospitalized After Trial https://t.co/SgelYfXhmT 1 hour ago

jonathan4ny

jonathan dienst Harvey Weinstein Convicted of Rape, Acquitted on Top Charge; Hospitalized After Trial https://t.co/SgelYfXhmT 1 hour ago

soniastathes

QUILAN RT @NBCNewYork: Harvey Weinstein faces up to 29 years in prison following his convictions on criminal sexual act and rape charges; he was r… 2 hours ago

NBCNewYork

NBC New York Harvey Weinstein faces up to 29 years in prison following his convictions on criminal sexual act and rape charges;… https://t.co/TKGnKW9gbZ 3 hours ago

lou521

Sara Diaz Handcuffed Weinstein Sent to Jail After Rape Conviction, Acquittal on Top Charge https://t.co/UMGcJSDVgM 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial [Video]Reporter Alice Gainer Reviews Covering The Entire Harvey Weinstein Trial

CBS2's Alice Gainer has sat through weeks of testimony up to today's verdict when a jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and a criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:22Published

Harvey Weinstein Verdict: From Hollywood Powerhouse To Convicted Rapist In Jail [Video]Harvey Weinstein Verdict: From Hollywood Powerhouse To Convicted Rapist In Jail

After five days of deliberations, the jury found Harvey Weinstein guilty of third-degree rape and criminal sexual act, but acquitted him of three other counts including the most serious, predatory..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 04:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.