Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jim Clyburn To Endorse Joe Biden

Jim Clyburn To Endorse Joe Biden

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Jim Clyburn To Endorse Joe Biden

Jim Clyburn To Endorse Joe Biden

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn plans to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden.

According to Politico, Clyburn is the highest ranking African American in Congress.

Pressure to endorse Biden grew after Sen.

Bernie Sanders won Nevada by a landslide.

Three top campaign sources said Biden told Clyburn how badly he needs the endorsement.

A Biden campaign adviser said he was going to wait until after the debate to give the endorsement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

No. 3 House Democrat Jim Clyburn to endorse Joe Biden - Politico

Jim Clyburn, the third-highest ranking House Democrat and an influential black legislator from the...
Reuters - Published

Biden in South Carolina, hopes for key endorsement

Prominent South Carolina Democratic Congressman Jim Clyburn says he'll endorse a presidential...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PeaMyrtle

Myrtle Newsam RT @BreitbartNews: Rep. Jim Clyburn is planning to endorse Joe Biden later this week, a move meant to prop up the Joe Biden's South Carolin… 1 minute ago

Susie98034071

Susie RT @politico: House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, who wields enormous influence in his home state of South Carolina, is planning to endorse Jo… 7 minutes ago

njoylife2012

enjoying life RT @joncoopertweets: BREAKING: Rep. Jim Clyburn is poised to endorse @JoeBiden in a huge boost before the South Carolina primary The House… 7 minutes ago

eyedoc57

eyedoc57 RT @politico: In the hours after Sanders’ Nevada win, moderates hastened the powerful South Carolina congressman Jim Clyburn, who serves as… 10 minutes ago

jayoung1892

Mighty Joe Young RT @CBSEveningNews: NEW: CBS News has learned that House Majority Whip @ClyburnSC06 is expected to endorse former VP Joe Biden Wednesday, @… 18 minutes ago

datagoodies

Eileen N. Rafferty RT @SethAbramson: A classic DNC foot-shoot that'll go down like the Stones' psych album. Instead of Democrats aligning behind someone like… 26 minutes ago

LovToRideMyTrek

CORN POPS SISTER🚴‍♀️🇺🇸 #QAnon #MAGA WWG1WGA😎 RT @nypost: Jim Clyburn reportedly to endorse Joe Biden ahead of South Carolina primary https://t.co/gnKl0C4yVB https://t.co/14ZZHr3PiM 30 minutes ago

RickiAdoroIV

Il Volo Maui RT @KasieDC: BREAKING NEWS: @craigmelvin confirms that Rep. James Clyburn will endorse Joe Biden ahead of the South Carolina primary at an… 32 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden hopeful key endorsement will ignite presidential campaign [Video]Joe Biden hopeful key endorsement will ignite presidential campaign

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is hoping an endorsement from influential congressman Jim Clyburn in the South Carolina primary will help kickstart his flagging campaign. Mr Biden is..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:56Published

Democratic Presidential Candidates Make Last Big Push In NH [Video]Democratic Presidential Candidates Make Last Big Push In NH

WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:27Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.