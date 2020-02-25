Allegheny County Department Of Human Services Employee Diagnosed With Legionnaires Disease on February 25, 2020 < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:17s - Published Allegheny County Department Of Human Services Employee Diagnosed With Legionnaires Disease An investigation is underway after an Allegheny County Department of Human Services employee was diagnosed with Legionnaires disease. 0

