Rochester master sewer wastewater plan

Rochester master sewer wastewater planIt's the first time the city has made a new plan of this kind since 1996
For the first time since 1996 á the city of rochester is updating its sewer and wastewater master plan.

When the former plan was made á the tremendous growth rochester is now experiencing wasn't anticipated.

Matt crawford is project development manager for rochester public works.

He presented the updated plan to city council today.

The sewer system is fine for now á but will need some work the more the city spreads and expands.xxx two areas á hadley valley and we call it and kings run area both of them have additional capacity already available in the sewer system today for additional growth.

The other parts of the city are lacking that capacity, so if any more additional growth happens we are risking having backups occur.

The next step is for the plan to go to a public open house./// we might still be over




