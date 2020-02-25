Weinstein Taken To Bellevue Complaining Of Chest Pains 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 03:08s - Published Weinstein Taken To Bellevue Complaining Of Chest Pains Convicted sexual predator Harvey Weinstein is being treated at the Rikers Ward of Bellevue Hospital after complaining of chest pains not long after the verdict was read in his case on Monday. CBS2's Valerie Castro reports 0

